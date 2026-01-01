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The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. Its simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.<br> <br>High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave.<br> <br>This pickup has 247,857 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EF5HFC47082 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EF5HFC47082</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/</a><br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2017 Ford F-150

247,857 KM

Details Description

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2017 Ford F-150

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14208461

2017 Ford F-150

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
247,857KM
VIN 1FTFW1EF5HFC47082

Vehicle Details

  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P-0334A
  • Mileage 247,857 KM

Vehicle Description

The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave.

This pickup has 247,857 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EF5HFC47082.


To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
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613-596-2587

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Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

2017 Ford F-150