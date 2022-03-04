$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
Lariat SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD
93,192KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8531060
- Stock #: AA502
- VIN: 1FTEW1EG8HKE28611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,192 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
