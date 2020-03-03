Menu
2017 Ford F-250

XLT CREW CAB 4WD

2017 Ford F-250

XLT CREW CAB 4WD

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

$37,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 117,766KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4800501
  • Stock #: 20-0133
  • VIN: 1FT7W2B63HEB49821
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
6.2L V8 gas powered engine with 385hp. Equipped with factory trailer towing pkg including electric trailer brake control, 12,500lbs towing capacity, trailer towing mirrors,  USB/AUX inputs, BlueTooth, tilt steering with audio and cruise controls, power drivers seat, power adjustable pedals, spray in bedliner, running boards and much more. Please contact our sales team for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS, RATES FROM 4.99%.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Side Airbags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • Power pedals
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • CUP HOLDERS
  • Interval wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
  • Towing Package
  • Sideview Mirror Signals
  • Box liner
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Powertrain
  • 4 X 4
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
  • Tonneau Cover
  • Crew Cab
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Sync
  • Touch Screen
  • Fuel Data Centre
  • USB
  • Parking assist w/rearview camera
  • Fold Down Rear Seat
  • Safety Reverse Sensors

Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

