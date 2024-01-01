Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford F-350

104,677 KM

Details Features

$52,871

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford F-350

F350 SUPER DUTY XLT 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-350

F350 SUPER DUTY XLT 4X4

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1708720903
  2. 1708720903
  3. 1708720903
  4. 1708720903
  5. 1708720903
  6. 1708720903
  7. 1708720902
  8. 1708720903
  9. 1708720904
  10. 1708720903
  11. 1708720900
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$52,871

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
104,677KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT8W3BT8HED88801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,677 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2017 Ford F-350 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Ford F-350 104,677 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Tradesman 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4
2019 RAM 1500 Tradesman 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box 182,930 KM $29,871 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus 177,319 KM $10,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-350