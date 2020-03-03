Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford F-450

XLT FX4 6.7L DIESEL 4X4 SUPERDUTY

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-450

XLT FX4 6.7L DIESEL 4X4 SUPERDUTY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 4708536
  2. 4708536
  3. 4708536
  4. 4708536
  5. 4708536
  6. 4708536
  7. 4708536
  8. 4708536
  9. 4708536
  10. 4708536
  11. 4708536
  12. 4708536
  13. 4708536
  14. 4708536
  15. 4708536
  16. 4708536
  17. 4708536
  18. 4708536
  19. 4708536
  20. 4708536
  21. 4708536
  22. 4708536
  23. 4708536
  24. 4708536
  25. 4708536
  26. 4708536
  27. 4708536
  28. 4708536
  29. 4708536
  30. 4708536
  31. 4708536
  32. 4708536
  33. 4708536
  34. 4708536
  35. 4708536
  36. 4708536
  37. 4708536
  38. 4708536
  39. 4708536
  40. 4708536
  41. 4708536
  42. 4708536
  43. 4708536
  44. 4708536
  45. 4708536
  46. 4708536
  47. 4708536
  48. 4708536
  49. 4708536
  50. 4708536
Contact Seller

$59,462

+ taxes & licensing

  • 98,084KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4708536
  • Stock #: 200127
  • VIN: 1FT8W4DT6HED62331
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Commercial
Transmission
Automatic

FX4 Off Road 6.7L Powerstroke Diesel Super Duty 4X4 w/leather interior, tow package, rear view camera, 5th wheel ready, power folding/telescoping tow mirrors, heated seats, adjustable pedals, running boards, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Microsoft Sync, air conditioning, full power group incl power seat, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB input, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps/fog lights, spray in bed liner, rear park assist, exhaust brake, traction control, keyless entry and it even comes with factory remote start! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned Trucks and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 4x4, awd, 4wd, xlt

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Tow Package
  • Map Lights
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Exterior
  • Running Boards
  • Trailer Hitch
  • tinted windows
  • Box liner
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Rear Sliding Window
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • Crew Cab
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Rear View Camera
  • Step Bumper
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 66,981 KM
$15,769 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 24,694 KM
$28,925 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Altima $...
 113,163 KM
$11,269 + tax & lic
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Send A Message