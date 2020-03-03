2017 Ford F-450

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
FX4 Off Road 6.7L Powerstroke Diesel Super Duty 4X4 w/leather interior, tow package, rear view camera, 5th wheel ready, power folding/telescoping tow mirrors, heated seats, adjustable pedals, running boards, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Microsoft Sync, air conditioning, full power group incl power seat, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB input, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps/fog lights, spray in bed liner, rear park assist, exhaust brake, traction control, keyless entry and it even comes with factory remote start! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned Trucks and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 4x4, awd, 4wd, xlt
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8