2017 Ford F-550

F550 6.7L PowerStroke Diesel with a 10' dump box, a/c and more. Please contact us today about commercial lease to own options. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.<br />SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.<br />FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.<br />All prices are plus HST and licence fees.<br />We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

163,582 KM

Details Description

+ tax & licensing
Regular Cab | DRW | 4X4 | PowerStroke Diesel

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,582KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDUF5HT5HED00350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # 24-0154
  • Mileage 163,582 KM

Vehicle Description

F550 6.7L PowerStroke Diesel with a 10' dump box, a/c and more. Please contact us today about commercial lease to own options. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-746-9646

