$49,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Ford F-550
Regular Cab | DRW | 4X4 | PowerStroke Diesel
2017 Ford F-550
Regular Cab | DRW | 4X4 | PowerStroke Diesel
Location
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
613-746-9646
$49,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
163,582KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FDUF5HT5HED00350
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Stock # 24-0154
- Mileage 163,582 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
F550 6.7L PowerStroke Diesel with a 10' dump box, a/c and more. Please contact us today about commercial lease to own options. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Wallace Automobiles
2017 Ford Econoline E450 | 16 ft Box 218,697 KM $21,980 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Leaf SV PLUS | Balance of Nissan Warranty 36,506 KM $25,980 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe | Essential | AWD | Balance of Hyundai Warranty | 45,180 KM $24,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Wallace Automobiles
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$49,980
+ taxes & licensing
Wallace Automobiles
613-746-9646
2017 Ford F-550