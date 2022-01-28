Menu
2017 Ford Fiesta

129,773 KM

$17,824

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

ST | NEW ARRIVAL | RECARO SEATS | SUNROOF

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

129,773KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8241534
  • Stock #: 220146
  • VIN: 3FADP4GX9HM162683

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 129,773 KM

This Fiesta ST hot hatch offers a perfect mix of efficiency and driving dynamics for passionate drivers! Features include, RECARO red/black sport seats, navigation, sunroof, 17 premium black alloy wheels, a thrilling 6-speed manual transmission, Apple Carplay, heated seats, leather wrapped steering, automatic climate control, power group, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

