Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out this beautiful 2017 Ford Focus SE has lots to offer in reliability and dependability. It comes equipped with lots of features such as Bluetooth, cruise control, front heated seats, and so much more!

2017 Ford Focus

76,633 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

Location

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

613-706-9812

  1. 10896738
  2. 10896738
  3. 10896738
  4. 10896738
  5. 10896738
  6. 10896738
  7. 10896738
  8. 10896738
  9. 10896738
  10. 10896738
  11. 10896738
  12. 10896738
  13. 10896738
  14. 10896738
  15. 10896738
  16. 10896738
  17. 10896738
Contact Seller

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
76,633KM
Used
VIN 1FADP3FE2HL293188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H2910A
  • Mileage 76,633 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this beautiful 2017 Ford Focus SE has lots to offer in reliability and dependability. It comes equipped with lots of features such as Bluetooth, cruise control, front heated seats, and so much more!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
turn-by-turn navigation directions

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Wheel Size: 16
Transmission: 6 Speed Manual
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: cloth
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy city: 7.9L/100 km
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Fuel economy highway: 5.9L/100 km
Number of valves: 12
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0')
Passenger volume: 2,568L (90.7 cu.ft.)
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Interior maximum cargo volume: 374 L (13 cu.ft.)
GVWR: 1,810kg (3,990lbs)
Fuel tank capacity: 46.9L
Payload: 375kg (827lbs)
Interior cargo volume: 374 L (13 cu.ft.)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Exterior parking camera rear
Internet access capable: selective service
CD-MP3 decoder
Smart device integration: AppLink
Emergency communication system: 911 Assist
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 6
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Front hiproom: 1,369mm (53.9)
Primary LCD size: 4.2
Exterior length: 4,534mm (178.5)
Exterior height: 1,466mm (57.7)
Exterior body width: 1,824mm (71.8)
Front legroom: 1,064mm (41.9)
Rear legroom: 843mm (33.2)
Front headroom: 973mm (38.3)
Rear headroom: 965mm (38.0)
Rear hiproom: 1,339mm (52.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Rear shoulder room: 1,364mm (53.7)
Wheelbase: 2,649mm (104.3)
Rear tires: 215/55HR16.0
Front tires: 215/55HR16.0
Cylinder configuration: I-3
Fuel economy combined: 7.0L/100 km
Engine displacement: 1.0 L
Appearance: analog
Horsepower: 123hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 123hp @ 6,000RPM
Curb weight: 1,343kg (2,961lbs)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Engine litres: 1.0L
Torque: 125 lb.-ft. @ 3,500RPM
Engine torque: 125 lb.-ft. @ 3,500RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 71.9mm x 81.8mm (2.83 x 3.22)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bank Street Hyundai

Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT 44,526 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 73,182 KM $32,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson Essential AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Hyundai Tucson Essential AWD 79,500 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bank Street Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bank Street Hyundai

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

Call Dealer

613-706-XXXX

(click to show)

613-706-9812

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Hyundai

613-706-9812

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Focus