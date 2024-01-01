Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Steering Wheels Audio Controls, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry!</b><br> <br> This Ford Focus is fun to drive, versatile, and efficient making it one of the most attractive options in its segment. This 2017 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>Most compact cars focus on value and efficiency, but this Ford Focus adds a fun to drive factor that comes as a pleasant surprise. An attractive car inside and out, the Ford Focus is a standout in a competitive segment. This sedan has 167,605 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 123HP 1.0L 3 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Focuss trim level is SE. The SE trim is a great blend of features and value. This Focus includes features like SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and an aux jack, 60/40 split rear folding seats to maximize cargo space, cruise control, power windows, steering wheel audio controls, two USB ports, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, and automatic halogen headlights. Safety features include blind spot mirrors, seven airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Steering Wheels Audio Controls, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3FE4HL288588 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3FE4HL288588</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance target=_blank>https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance</a><br><br> <br/><br>Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2017 Ford Focus

167,605 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Focus

SE - Bluetooth - Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Focus

SE - Bluetooth - Cruise Control

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
167,605KM
VIN 1FADP3FE4HL288588

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X3435A
  • Mileage 167,605 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Steering Wheels Audio Controls, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry!

This Ford Focus is fun to drive, versatile, and efficient making it one of the most attractive options in its segment. This 2017 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Most compact cars focus on value and efficiency, but this Ford Focus adds a fun to drive factor that comes as a pleasant surprise. An attractive car inside and out, the Ford Focus is a standout in a competitive segment. This sedan has 167,605 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 123HP 1.0L 3 Cylinder Engine.

Our Focus's trim level is SE. The SE trim is a great blend of features and value. This Focus includes features like SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and an aux jack, 60/40 split rear folding seats to maximize cargo space, cruise control, power windows, steering wheel audio controls, two USB ports, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, and automatic halogen headlights. Safety features include blind spot mirrors, seven airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Steering Wheels Audio Controls, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3FE4HL288588.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Steering Wheels Audio Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited - Leather Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited - Leather Seats 153,517 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Acura RDX A-Spec AWD - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 Acura RDX A-Spec AWD - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats 10,937 KM $42,498 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE - Low Mileage for sale in Kanata, ON
2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE - Low Mileage 5,695 KM $45,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Focus