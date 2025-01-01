$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Focus
SE Sedan - Bluetooth - Cruise Control
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
Used
159,825KM
VIN 1FADP3F29HL310591
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,825 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Steering Wheels Audio Controls, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry!
The Ford Focus is a smart, agile machine that's as efficient as it is fun to drive. This 2017 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Most compact cars focus on value and efficiency, but this Ford Focus adds a fun to drive factor that comes as a pleasant surprise. An attractive car inside and out, the Ford Focus is a standout in a competitive segment. This sedan has 159,825 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Focus's trim level is SE Sedan. The SE trim is a great blend of features and value. This Focus includes features like SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and an aux jack, 60/40 split rear folding seats to maximize cargo space, cruise control, power windows, steering wheel audio controls, two USB ports, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, and automatic halogen headlights. Safety features include blind spot mirrors, seven airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Steering Wheels Audio Controls, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Steering Wheels Audio Controls
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
