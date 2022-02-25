$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Car Connect Inc.
613-737-6534
2017 Ford Focus
2017 Ford Focus
SE
Car Connect Inc.
2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2
613-737-6534
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
111,147KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8287086
- VIN: 1FADP3K27HL300776
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,147 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Car Connect Inc.
2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2