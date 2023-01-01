Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Mustang

48,115 KM

Details Description Features

$29,871

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang

V6 COUPE **AUTOMATIC**1 OWNER**

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Mustang

V6 COUPE **AUTOMATIC**1 OWNER**

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1686428273
  2. 1686428273
  3. 1686428273
  4. 1686427975
  5. 1686427976
  6. 1686427976
  7. 1686427975
  8. 1686427976
  9. 1686427975
  10. 1686427976
  11. 1686427975
  12. 1686428273
  13. 1686428273
  14. 1686428273
  15. 1686427977
  16. 1686427977
  17. 1686427977
  18. 1686427976
  19. 1686427977
  20. 1686427972
  21. 1686427997
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,871

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
48,115KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10052229
  • Stock #: A5053
  • VIN: 1FA6P8AMXH5245589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A5053
  • Mileage 48,115 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER...NEVER WINTER DRIVEN...AUTOMATIC, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS, BACK-UP CAMERA AND MUCH MORE...NEED FINANCING...WE APPROVE EVERYBODY...GET APPROVE NOW QUICK AND EASY AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

2017 Ford Mustang V6...
 48,115 KM
$29,871 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 167,445 KM
$23,871 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Pathfind...
 299,892 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory