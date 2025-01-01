Menu
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,561 KM

Get ready to conquer the open road with this powerful and stylish 2017 GMC Canyon 4WD Crew Cab 140.5" SLE, now available at 613 Rides! This red beauty boasts a 2.8L I4 Turbo diesel engine, perfect for tackling any terrain while delivering impressive fuel efficiency. The black interior offers comfortable seating for five with heated front seats and a sleek design.

This Canyon is equipped with a comprehensive list of features designed to make every journey enjoyable. Enjoy the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, power windows, and locks, and stay safe with anti-lock brakes and side airbags. This truck also features a powerful sound system with SiriusXM Radio, perfect for jamming out during your adventures. With 161,561 km on the odometer, this Canyon is ready for many more miles of adventure.

Here are five features that make this 2017 GMC Canyon stand out:

  1. Powerful 2.8L I4 Turbo Diesel Engine: Enjoy the benefits of a powerful and fuel-efficient engine that handles any terrain with ease.
  2. Heated Front Seats: Stay comfortable and cozy during those chilly Canadian mornings.
  3. 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with the confidence of 4-wheel drive capability.
  4. SiriusXM Radio: Enjoy a wide variety of music and entertainment on the go.
  5. Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected and hands-free with seamless Bluetooth integration.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Power Driver Seat

Warranty Available

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

