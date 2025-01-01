$24,995+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Canyon
4WD CREW CAB 140.5" SLE
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,561 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer the open road with this powerful and stylish 2017 GMC Canyon 4WD Crew Cab 140.5" SLE, now available at 613 Rides! This red beauty boasts a 2.8L I4 Turbo diesel engine, perfect for tackling any terrain while delivering impressive fuel efficiency. The black interior offers comfortable seating for five with heated front seats and a sleek design.
This Canyon is equipped with a comprehensive list of features designed to make every journey enjoyable. Enjoy the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, power windows, and locks, and stay safe with anti-lock brakes and side airbags. This truck also features a powerful sound system with SiriusXM Radio, perfect for jamming out during your adventures. With 161,561 km on the odometer, this Canyon is ready for many more miles of adventure.
Here are five features that make this 2017 GMC Canyon stand out:
- Powerful 2.8L I4 Turbo Diesel Engine: Enjoy the benefits of a powerful and fuel-efficient engine that handles any terrain with ease.
- Heated Front Seats: Stay comfortable and cozy during those chilly Canadian mornings.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with the confidence of 4-wheel drive capability.
- SiriusXM Radio: Enjoy a wide variety of music and entertainment on the go.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected and hands-free with seamless Bluetooth integration.
Vehicle Features
