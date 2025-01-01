$30,244+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE 4X4| CREW| ONLY 80,000KMS| TONNEAU| REAR CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$30,244
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,102 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 80,000KMS! SLE 4X4 CREW CAB W/ Tonneau cover, backup camera, remote start, automatic headlights, 17-inch alloys, keyless entry, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, 6-foot 7-inch bed w/ spray-in bedliner, running boards, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, cruise control, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
