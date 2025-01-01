Menu
ONLY 80,000KMS! SLE 4X4 CREW CAB W/ Tonneau cover, backup camera, remote start, automatic headlights, 17-inch alloys, keyless entry, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, 6-foot 7-inch bed w/ spray-in bedliner, running boards, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, cruise control, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

80,102 KM

Details Description

$30,244

+ tax & licensing
12522676

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
80,102KM
VIN 3GTU2MECXHG244980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,102 KM

Vehicle Description

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
