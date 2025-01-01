Menu
Account
Sign In
SLE ELEVATION 4X4 CREW CAB W/ 5.3L V8!! Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, backup camera, 20-inch alloys, tow package w/ integrated w/ trailer brake controller, 5-foot 9-inch box w/ bedliner, running boards, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, keyless entry, power seat, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

189,327 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE ELEVATION 4X4 | 5.3L V8 | HTD SEATS | CREW CAB

Watch This Vehicle
12910907

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE ELEVATION 4X4 | 5.3L V8 | HTD SEATS | CREW CAB

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 12910907
  2. 12910907
  3. 12910907
  4. 12910907
  5. 12910907
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
189,327KM
VIN 3GTU2MEC6HG464875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,327 KM

Vehicle Description

SLE ELEVATION 4X4 CREW CAB W/ 5.3L V8!! Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, backup camera, 20-inch alloys, tow package w/ integrated w/ trailer brake controller, 5-foot 9-inch box w/ bedliner, running boards, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, keyless entry, power seat, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2009 Ford F-150 XLT 4X4 |5.4L V8 | SUPER CREW |TOW PKG | CD PLAYER for sale in Ottawa, ON
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 4X4 |5.4L V8 | SUPER CREW |TOW PKG | CD PLAYER 158,760 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Venza HYBRID AWD | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | 18IN ALLOYS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Toyota Venza HYBRID AWD | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | 18IN ALLOYS 15,255 KM $42,944 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Sorento SX AWD | 281HP 2.5L TURBO| COOLED LEATHER |360 CAM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Kia Sorento SX AWD | 281HP 2.5L TURBO| COOLED LEATHER |360 CAM 73,098 KM $36,407 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500