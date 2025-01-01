$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE ELEVATION 4X4 | 5.3L V8 | HTD SEATS | CREW CAB
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 189,327 KM
Vehicle Description
SLE ELEVATION 4X4 CREW CAB W/ 5.3L V8!! Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, backup camera, 20-inch alloys, tow package w/ integrated w/ trailer brake controller, 5-foot 9-inch box w/ bedliner, running boards, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, keyless entry, power seat, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500