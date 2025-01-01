Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

97,621 KM

Details Features

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
12956033

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1757537832
  2. 1757537832
  3. 1757537832
  4. 1757537832
  5. 1757537832
  6. 1757537832
  7. 1757537832
  8. 1757537832
  9. 1757537832
  10. 1757537832
  11. 1757537832
  12. 1757537832
  13. 1757537832
  14. 1757537832
  15. 1757537832
  16. 1757537832
  17. 1757537832
  18. 1757537832
  19. 1757537832
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,621KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC9HG458746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,621 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 0 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Ford Explorer XLT 161,680 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 185,025 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2017 GMC Sierra 1500