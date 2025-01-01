$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
178,000KM
VIN 3GTU2NER4HG481779
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0119A
- Mileage 178,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 178,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Touch Screen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Additional Features
Touch Screen
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2017 GMC Sierra 1500