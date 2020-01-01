2017 GMC Sierra 1500

NO ADMIN FEES,CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX



Compare at $31415 - Myers Cadillac is just $30500!



FRESH ON THE LOT: 2017 SIERRA 1500 WITH BLACK GRILL, OFF ROAD SIDE STEPS, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, ALLOY WHEELS, WINTER TIRES, REAR VISION CAMERA,ONSTAR 4G LTE WI-FI HOTSPOT, SPLIT FRONT BENCH SEAT, CLOTH, REMOTE LOCKING TAILGATE AND MORE

NO ADMIN FEES, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en







All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Convenience Cruise Control Comfort A/C Power Options POWER DOORS

Additional Features Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Door handles, black

Cooling, external engine oil cooler

Alternator, 150 amps

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion

Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door

CornerStep, rear bumper

Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure

Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar

Mirrors, outside manual, Black

Glass, solar absorbing, tinted

Capless Fuel Fill

4X4 chrome badge (Included and only available with 4X4 models.)

6-speaker audio system (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab models and included and only available on Regular Cab models with (IOB) 7" diagonal colour touch screen display radio with IntelliLink.)

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top

Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD V6 models. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps

Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper

Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)

Air conditioning, single-zone

Driver Information Centre, 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information

Transfer case, with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.)

Cruise control, steering wheel-mounted

Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel

Grille surround, chrome (Not included when (SXL) Elevation Edition is ordered.)

Bumper, front chrome lower

Active aero shutters

Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature

Floor covering, Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl

Pickup box (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered on Regular Cab.)

Seat, rear full-width folding bench, 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Double Cab model.)

Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...

Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...

Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab, included and only available with (PDD) Sierra Convenience Package.) (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regu...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.