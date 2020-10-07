2017 GMC Sierra 1500

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
I'm new here. I haven't been prepared for my full picture shoot yet but feel free to come and visit me. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of quality pre-owned vehicles. With over 300 vehicles in stock we are confident we will have a vehicle in your price point.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8