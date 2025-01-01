Menu
AllTerrain HD equipped with heated leather seats, NAV, BlueTooth, Back up camera, trailer towing pkg with factory installed trailer brake control, tilt/telescopic, heated steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, factory remote start, sunrrof, tonneau cover and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.<br />SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.<br />FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.<br />All prices are plus HST and licence fees.<br />We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

2017 GMC Sierra 2500

221,316 KM

Details Description

$43,980

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12176674

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

Used
221,316KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GT12TEYXHF249302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24-0024
  • Mileage 221,316 KM

Vehicle Description

AllTerrain HD equipped with heated leather seats, NAV, BlueTooth, Back up camera, trailer towing pkg with factory installed trailer brake control, tilt/telescopic, heated steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, factory remote start, sunrrof, tonneau cover and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

613-746-XXXX

613-746-9646

