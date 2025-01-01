$43,980+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 2500
AllTerrain HD 2500 | Duramax Diesel | Leather | Sunroof
Location
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
613-746-9646
$43,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
221,316KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GT12TEYXHF249302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 24-0024
- Mileage 221,316 KM
Vehicle Description
AllTerrain HD equipped with heated leather seats, NAV, BlueTooth, Back up camera, trailer towing pkg with factory installed trailer brake control, tilt/telescopic, heated steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, factory remote start, sunrrof, tonneau cover and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
