Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 2500

139,720 KM

Details Description Features

$69,236

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$69,236

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 2500

2017 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali | 6.6L DURAMAX DIESEL | COOLED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali | 6.6L DURAMAX DIESEL | COOLED SEATS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$69,236

+ taxes & licensing

139,720KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8149333
  • Stock #: 220089
  • VIN: 1GT12UEYXHF174963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220089
  • Mileage 139,720 KM

Vehicle Description

**Vehicle currently showcasing matte black wrap, stock colour from factory is Summit White** This Denali is equipped with a 6.6L Duramax diesel engine and loaded with excellent features including, heated + ventilated black leather seating, Driver Alert package, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, navigation, premium Bose audio, chrome tubular side steps, rear sliding window, sunroof, rear camera with front + rear parking sensors, memory seating system, 18 chrome alloy wheels with A/T tires, wireless charging pad, tow package with trailer brake controller, heated steering, dual climate control, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, remote start, power adjustable pedals, garage door opener, OnStar, full power group including power seat, cargo cover, Sirius XM radio, and leather wrapped steering. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 4x4, 4wd

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Box liner
Tonneau Cover
Off-Road Tires
Step Bumper
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
Sliding Rear Window
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Bose Sound System
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Crew Cab
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Bed Liner
Fully loaded
Adjustable Pedals
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2017 Audi A3 e-tron ...
 49,837 KM
$34,427 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 650i Gran C...
 0 KM
$28,563 + tax & lic
2014 Audi A4 2.0 Kom...
 71,858 KM
$19,856 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory