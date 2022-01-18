$69,236+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Denali | 6.6L DURAMAX DIESEL | COOLED SEATS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$69,236
- Listing ID: 8149333
- Stock #: 220089
- VIN: 1GT12UEYXHF174963
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 139,720 KM
Vehicle Description
**Vehicle currently showcasing matte black wrap, stock colour from factory is Summit White** This Denali is equipped with a 6.6L Duramax diesel engine and loaded with excellent features including, heated + ventilated black leather seating, Driver Alert package, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, navigation, premium Bose audio, chrome tubular side steps, rear sliding window, sunroof, rear camera with front + rear parking sensors, memory seating system, 18 chrome alloy wheels with A/T tires, wireless charging pad, tow package with trailer brake controller, heated steering, dual climate control, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, remote start, power adjustable pedals, garage door opener, OnStar, full power group including power seat, cargo cover, Sirius XM radio, and leather wrapped steering. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 4x4, 4wd
