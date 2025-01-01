$13,995+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain
AWD 4DR SLE W/SLE-2
Location
613 Rides
2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
+16135140544
Certified
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,902 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle any Canadian weather? Look no further than this 2017 GMC Terrain AWD 4dr SLE w/SLE-2 from 613 Rides. This sleek black beauty boasts a powerful 2.4L I4 engine and an all-wheel drive system, ensuring a smooth and confident ride on any road. With a comfortable black interior and an impressive list of features, this Terrain is perfect for families, adventurers, or anyone who wants a vehicle that can do it all.
This Terrain has been well-maintained and comes with a warranty, giving you peace of mind. With 136,902km on the odometer, this vehicle has plenty of life left in it. Get ready to enjoy the open road in style and comfort with this fantastic GMC Terrain.
Here are five of the Terrain's most sizzling features:
- All-Wheel Drive: This SUV is ready for anything, no matter the season. With its advanced all-wheel drive system, you'll have the confidence to tackle snow, ice, or any other challenging road conditions.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy on even the coldest winter days with the heated front seats.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite music with crystal clear audio thanks to the Terrain's premium sound system.
- Rearview Camera: Backing up is a breeze with the rearview camera, giving you a clear view of what's behind you.
- SiriusXM Radio: Stay entertained on the go with SiriusXM radio, offering a wide variety of music, sports, and news channels.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
