<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle any Canadian weather? Look no further than this 2017 GMC Terrain AWD 4dr SLE w/SLE-2 from 613 Rides. This sleek black beauty boasts a powerful 2.4L I4 engine and an all-wheel drive system, ensuring a smooth and confident ride on any road. With a comfortable black interior and an impressive list of features, this Terrain is perfect for families, adventurers, or anyone who wants a vehicle that can do it all.</p><p>This Terrain has been well-maintained and comes with a warranty, giving you peace of mind. With 136,902km on the odometer, this vehicle has plenty of life left in it. Get ready to enjoy the open road in style and comfort with this fantastic GMC Terrain.</p><p>Here are five of the Terrains most sizzling features:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> This SUV is ready for anything, no matter the season. With its advanced all-wheel drive system, youll have the confidence to tackle snow, ice, or any other challenging road conditions.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy on even the coldest winter days with the heated front seats.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favorite music with crystal clear audio thanks to the Terrains premium sound system.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Backing up is a breeze with the rearview camera, giving you a clear view of whats behind you.</li><li><strong>SiriusXM Radio:</strong> Stay entertained on the go with SiriusXM radio, offering a wide variety of music, sports, and news channels.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

AFC
AR9
GBA
LEA
MX0

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

