2017 GMC Terrain

ONLY 93,000KMS!! ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SLE2 301HP 3.6L V6 W/ SUN & DESTINATION PACKAGE !!! Sunroof, heated seats, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, premium Pioneer audio system, air conditioning, keyless entry, power liftgate, power mirrors, power locks, power windows, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

92,870 KM

Details Description

SLE2 AWD | ONLY 93,000KMS! | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS

SLE2 AWD | ONLY 93,000KMS! | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
92,870KM
VIN 2GKFLTE32H6267122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,870 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 93,000KMS!! ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SLE2 301HP 3.6L V6 W/ SUN & DESTINATION PACKAGE !!! Sunroof, heated seats, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, premium Pioneer audio system, air conditioning, keyless entry, power liftgate, power mirrors, power locks, power windows, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

