2017 GMC Terrain
SLE2 AWD | ONLY 93,000KMS! | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,870 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 93,000KMS!! ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SLE2 301HP 3.6L V6 W/ SUN & DESTINATION PACKAGE !!! Sunroof, heated seats, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, premium Pioneer audio system, air conditioning, keyless entry, power liftgate, power mirrors, power locks, power windows, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
