Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Terrain

138,833 KM

Details Description

$22,524

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,524

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Terrain

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE-2 AWD | REMOTE START | HTD SEATS | NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE-2 AWD | REMOTE START | HTD SEATS | NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$22,524

+ taxes & licensing

138,833KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8737586
  • Stock #: 220689
  • VIN: 2GKFLTEK3H6258081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220689
  • Mileage 138,833 KM

Vehicle Description

Great value and lots of space in this Terrain SLE-2 with Nightfall Edition Package! Features include backup camera, navigation, heated seats, premium Pioneer audio, remote start, 18-inch premium alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel, full power group including power adjustable seat, auto headlights, all-wheel drive, OnStar, air conditioning and Sirius XM! 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2020 BMW X3 xDrive30...
 56,348 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz A...
 48,092 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 Pri...
 28,686 KM
$71,858 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory