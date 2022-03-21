$22,524+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain
SLE-2 AWD | REMOTE START | HTD SEATS | NAV
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
138,833KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8737586
- Stock #: 220689
- VIN: 2GKFLTEK3H6258081
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description
Great value and lots of space in this Terrain SLE-2 with Nightfall Edition Package! Features include backup camera, navigation, heated seats, premium Pioneer audio, remote start, 18-inch premium alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel, full power group including power adjustable seat, auto headlights, all-wheel drive, OnStar, air conditioning and Sirius XM!
