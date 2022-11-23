$21,000+ tax & licensing
$21,000
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2017 GMC Terrain
SLT SLT, AWD, SUNROOF, NAV, LEATHER, V6!
Location
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
92,150KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9355663
- Stock #: 23-0181a
- VIN: 2GKFLUE3XH6269271
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,150 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $21630 - Myers Cadillac is just $21000!
JUST IN - 2017 TERRAIN SLT AWD V6- GREY ON BLACK, NAV, REAR CAMERA, SUNROOF, PIONEER SOUND SYSTEM, BLIND ZONE ALERT, PARK ASSIST, DRIVER ALERT, CLIMATE CONTROL, REMOTE START, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Rear Vision Camera
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Air bags, dual-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
Safety belts, 3-point, front and second row all seating positions
Air bag Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
OnStar Basic plan for 5 years includes limited vehicle mobile app features, Monthly Diagnostics Report and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include Emergen...
Theft deterrent system
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Defogger, rear-window electric
Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer
Cupholders 2 front and 2 rear and 2 additional in rear centre armrest
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
Seats, rear bench, 3 passenger with manual fore/aft adjustment, 60/40 split seatback and recline feature
Console, front centre, with arm rest and concealed storage
Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt, includes 2 front, 1 second row and one in the cargo area
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power and power lumbar
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights and ambient lighting on integrated centre stack (Includes ambient lighting on door pull cups, centre console area and centre console cupholders.)
Spare tire and wheel
Wipers, front intermittent with washers
Liftgate, rear manual with fixed glass
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Bumpers, front and rear body-colour
Headlamps, halogen projector lamp
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Grille, Charcoal with chrome surround and accents
Door handles, chrome (Substituted with Black gloss finish when (WFP) Nightfall Package is ordered.)
Luggage rails, chrome (Includes Charcoal finish when (WFP) Nightfall Package is ordered.)
Audio System Feature Pioneer Premium 8-speaker System With Subwoofer And Amplifier
Alternator, 120 amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Exhaust, single
E10 Fuel capable
Suspension, soft ride
Battery, 525 cold-cranking amps with rundown protection
Suspension, front independent, strut type coil springs
Suspension, rear independent trailering arm with three lateral locating links, coil springs
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio (Included and only available with (LEA) 2.4L I-4 SIDI engine and (MX0) 6-speed automatic all-wheel drive transmission. Refer to Engine/Axle chart for availability.)
Chassis, all wheel drive (TLM26 model only.)
Chrome Exterior Appearance includes chrome door handles, luggage rail inserts, grille and mirrors
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6