2017 GMC Yukon XL

84,512 KM

Details Description

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Autosonline.ca

2017 GMC Yukon XL

2017 GMC Yukon XL

4WD 4dr w/ Heated Leather & 8 Passenger

2017 GMC Yukon XL

4WD 4dr w/ Heated Leather & 8 Passenger

Location

Autosonline.ca

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

84,512KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6201621
  • Stock #: N115Y
  • VIN: 1GKS2FKC1HR138011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N115Y
  • Mileage 84,512 KM

Vehicle Description

***BEST PRICE IN CANADA*** XL MODEL - 4X4 - 8 PASSENGER - HEATED LEATHER - BACK UP CAMERA - FACTORY AUTO STARTER - REMOTE ENTRY - REAR TEMPERATURE CONTROLS - FOG LIGHTS - ALLOY WHEELS - IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!!! The Car Club. “Club Prices on pre-owned vehicles.” The Car Club specializes in purchasing only the highest quality pre-owned vehicles and offering them at our lowest possible price. One low fixed price. Whether paying up front for a vehicle or choosing to finance, whether you have perfect credit, or not so perfect credit, you pay the same low price. Car Club Loans commits to getting you the best possible terms and conditions on your next loan. Interest rates will vary depending on market conditions and prime rate but could range between 4.49% and 29.99%. The Car Club has no administration fees, but there are some bank and dealer fees associated with financing that may apply for those clients choosing to finance. Fees associated with finance will be disclosed as part of the Actual Interest Rate. All loans are oac. All vehicles current model year or 2 years older are ex daily rental

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autosonline.ca

Autosonline.ca

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

