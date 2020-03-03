Menu
2017 Honda CFR1000L

AFRICA TWIN 8,000 KM SHOWROOM Cond SW Motech Upgra

2017 Honda CFR1000L

AFRICA TWIN 8,000 KM SHOWROOM Cond SW Motech Upgra

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$11,996

+ taxes & licensing

  • 8,023KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4795650
  • Stock #: 200174
Exterior Colour
Tricolor
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Manual / Standard

Only 8,000 KM! 1000 CC Africa Twin with SW Motech: crash bars, bash plates, center stand, foot pegs, Adventure Luggage System (lockable), Barkbusters grip protectors, heated grips, Garmin hard wired GPS mount, LED driving lights, LED add-on lights, battery tender, tinted windscreen, fused power center for electrical add-ons, factory 12V socket, rear ABS and much more! This Africa Twin is in showroom condition!

