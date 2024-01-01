$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport - Sunroof - Proximity Key
2017 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport - Sunroof - Proximity Key
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN SHHFK7H46HU307365
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6767A
- Mileage 0 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key, Heated Seats, Bluetooth!
Exceptional efficiency and peppy performance make the 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback as fun to drive as it is to look at. This 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback offers everything drivers need in a compact car, including plenty of cargo space and comfort amenities for even long drives. Fun performance and modern style and technology ensure a pleasurable trip no matter the destination. This ultra cool hatchback focuses on convenience and efficiency without forcing drivers to compromise on any of the details. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Civic Hatchback's trim level is Sport. Enjoy the sporty feel of the 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport. This cool hatchback showcases fun styling with the addition of front fog lights, larger aluminum wheels, aluminum pedals and a power moonroof. Other features on the model include heated seats, remote keyless entry with a proximity key, Bluetooth streaming audio, dual-zone automatic climate control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Exceptional efficiency and peppy performance make the 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback as fun to drive as it is to look at. This 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback offers everything drivers need in a compact car, including plenty of cargo space and comfort amenities for even long drives. Fun performance and modern style and technology ensure a pleasurable trip no matter the destination. This ultra cool hatchback focuses on convenience and efficiency without forcing drivers to compromise on any of the details. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Civic Hatchback's trim level is Sport. Enjoy the sporty feel of the 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport. This cool hatchback showcases fun styling with the addition of front fog lights, larger aluminum wheels, aluminum pedals and a power moonroof. Other features on the model include heated seats, remote keyless entry with a proximity key, Bluetooth streaming audio, dual-zone automatic climate control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2012 Cadillac SRX Luxury - Sunroof - Leather Seats 152,657 KM $9,998 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai KONA Electric Ultimate - Navigation 72,714 KM $28,998 + tax & lic
2023 Cadillac XT5 Sport - Sunroof - Premium Audio 14,125 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2017 Honda Civic