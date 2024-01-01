Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Honda Civic

128,807 KM

Details Features

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Civic

EX-T REBUILT TITLE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

EX-T REBUILT TITLE

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1719239227
  2. 1719239227
  3. 1719239227
  4. 1719239227
  5. 1719239227
  6. 1719239227
  7. 1719239227
  8. 1719239227
  9. 1719239227
  10. 1719239227
  11. 1719239227
  12. 1719239227
  13. 1719239227
  14. 1719239227
  15. 1719239227
  16. 1719239227
  17. 1719239227
  18. 1719239227
  19. 1719239227
  20. 1719239227
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,807KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFC1F49HH107865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,807 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2011 Chevrolet Impala LT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2011 Chevrolet Impala LT 136,556 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Sienna LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Toyota Sienna LE 253,581 KM $11,499 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Laramie for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Laramie 103,936 KM $45,495 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic