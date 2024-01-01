$18,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
Touring Sedan CVT
2017 Honda Civic
Touring Sedan CVT
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
117,000KM
VIN 2HGFC1F97HH109464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into the world of refined efficiency with our 2017 Honda Civic Sedan Touring, showcased in an elegant grey finish. This premium sedan, with 117,000 km on the odometer, blends advanced features with a sleek design for a superior driving experience.
The 2017 Civic Touring model stands out with its high-end amenities and stylish exterior. It comes fully loaded with top-tier features including leather upholstery, a responsive touchscreen infotainment system with integrated navigation, and a suite of advanced safety technologies to keep you secure on the road. The powerful yet efficient engine ensures a smooth and enjoyable ride, perfect for both urban streets and highway travels.
Finished in a sophisticated grey, this Civic is not only a pleasure to drive but also a joy to behold. It has been meticulously maintained and is ready to offer its next owner the reliable, comfortable, and enjoyable driving experience Honda is known for.
This Honda Civic Sedan Touring is the perfect choice for those who value luxury and performance in a compact sedan form. Offering home delivery and Canada-wide shipping, we provide financing options for all credit types and welcome trades. Visit our website to learn more and secure this exquisite Honda Civic Touring today with AutoAgents.
AutoAgents
ON
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
