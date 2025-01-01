$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
COUPE LX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,000KM
VIN 2HGFC4A52HH400914
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, A/C, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows!
The must-drive 2017 Honda Civic coupe has daring looks, incredible power, and a spacious, technology rich interior that will impress anyone. This 2017 Honda Civic Coupe is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The Honda Civic Coupe has a stylish exterior, a fuel-efficient engine and it's sportier than ever without sacrificing ride comfort. The 2017 Honda Civic manages to successfully serve as both a practical, reliable car and a fun, sporty vehicle that has some of the best steering, best handling and best driving dynamics in its class. This coupe has 120,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Civic Coupe's trim level is LX. Travel in comfort with the 2017 Honda Civic Coupe LX. This sporty coupe feature heated front bucket seats for warm rides in cold weather and automatic air conditioning for those hot summer days. Additional features on this model include remote keyless entry, power windows and doors, a 180-watt radio with eight speakers and Bluetooth connectivity with Wi-Fi tethering. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, A/c, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
