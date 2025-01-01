Menu
Used 2017 Honda Civic LX REBUILT TITLE for sale in Ottawa, ON

2017 Honda Civic

110,241 KM

Details Features

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Civic

LX REBUILT TITLE

12764672

2017 Honda Civic

LX REBUILT TITLE

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,241KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F59HH008560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,241 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

2017 Honda Civic