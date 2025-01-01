$13,495+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
LX REBUILT TITLE
2017 Honda Civic
LX REBUILT TITLE
Location
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
613-218-3354
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,241KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F59HH008560
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,241 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
$13,495
+ taxes & licensing>
AZ Auto Sales and Services
613-218-3354
2017 Honda Civic