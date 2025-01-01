$16,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
4dr CVT EX
2017 Honda Civic
4dr CVT EX
Location
613 Rides
2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
+16135140544
Certified
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,857 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish ride? Check out this stunning 2017 Honda Civic 4dr CVT EX, now available at 613 Rides! This sleek sedan, dressed in a vibrant red exterior with a sophisticated black interior, is ready to turn heads as you cruise the streets. With a fuel-efficient 2L I4 engine and smooth CVT transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and responsive driving experience. This Civic boasts a clean history and has been well-maintained, with 107,857km on the odometer.
This Civic is packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure.
Here are some of the highlights:
- Effortless Driving: Enjoy the smooth and responsive Variable / CVT transmission, making every drive a breeze.
- Fuel Efficiency: The 2L I4 engine provides excellent fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads with its eye-catching red exterior and refined black interior.
- Practicality: The four-door design offers plenty of space and easy access for passengers and cargo.
- Honda Reliability: This Civic offers the legendary reliability and build quality Honda is known for.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 613 Rides
Email 613 Rides
613 Rides
Call Dealer
161351XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
+16135140544