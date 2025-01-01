Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish ride? Check out this stunning 2017 Honda Civic 4dr CVT EX, now available at 613 Rides! This sleek sedan, dressed in a vibrant red exterior with a sophisticated black interior, is ready to turn heads as you cruise the streets. With a fuel-efficient 2L I4 engine and smooth CVT transmission, youll enjoy a comfortable and responsive driving experience. This Civic boasts a clean history and has been well-maintained, with 107,857km on the odometer.</p><p>This Civic is packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure.</p><p>Here are some of the highlights:</p><ul><li><strong>Effortless Driving:</strong> Enjoy the smooth and responsive Variable / CVT transmission, making every drive a breeze.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> The 2L I4 engine provides excellent fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> Turn heads with its eye-catching red exterior and refined black interior.</li><li><strong>Practicality:</strong> The four-door design offers plenty of space and easy access for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Honda Reliability:</strong> This Civic offers the legendary reliability and build quality Honda is known for.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Honda Civic

107,857 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Civic

4dr CVT EX

Watch This Vehicle
12913433

2017 Honda Civic

4dr CVT EX

Location

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

+16135140544

  1. 1756397767
  2. 1756397767
  3. 1756397767
  4. 1756397766
  5. 1756397767
  6. 1756397767
  7. 1756397766
  8. 1756397767
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,857KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F8XHH010487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,857 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish ride? Check out this stunning 2017 Honda Civic 4dr CVT EX, now available at 613 Rides! This sleek sedan, dressed in a vibrant red exterior with a sophisticated black interior, is ready to turn heads as you cruise the streets. With a fuel-efficient 2L I4 engine and smooth CVT transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and responsive driving experience. This Civic boasts a clean history and has been well-maintained, with 107,857km on the odometer.

This Civic is packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure.

Here are some of the highlights:

  • Effortless Driving: Enjoy the smooth and responsive Variable / CVT transmission, making every drive a breeze.
  • Fuel Efficiency: The 2L I4 engine provides excellent fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
  • Stylish Design: Turn heads with its eye-catching red exterior and refined black interior.
  • Practicality: The four-door design offers plenty of space and easy access for passengers and cargo.
  • Honda Reliability: This Civic offers the legendary reliability and build quality Honda is known for.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 613 Rides

Used 2019 Suzuki Boulevard S40 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Suzuki Boulevard S40 16,728 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic 4dr CVT EX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Honda Civic 4dr CVT EX 107,857 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse AWD 4dr LS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Chevrolet Traverse AWD 4dr LS 179,156 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Email 613 Rides

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
613 Rides

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

Call Dealer

161351XXXX

(click to show)

1613514054

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

613 Rides

+16135140544

2017 Honda Civic