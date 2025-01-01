$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
EX
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,050 KM
Vehicle Description
--SPORTY--SMART--EFFICIENT--
Discover everyday practicality and Honda reliability with this well-cared-for 2017 Honda Civic EX. This popular compact sedan delivers a fun, responsive driving experience paired with excellent fuel efficiency—perfect for commuting, road trips, and everything in between. The Civic EX comes equipped with a 7-inch Display Audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a power moonroof, smart entry with push-button start, Honda LaneWatch, and a multi-angle rearview camera. With its spacious interior, modern tech, and sleek exterior styling, the 2017 Civic EX offers outstanding value and comfort for drivers who want style and substance in one complete package.
Vehicle Features
613-680-4171