<p data-start=0 data-end=28><em><strong>--SPORTY--SMART--EFFICIENT--</strong></em></p><p data-start=30 data-end=701>Discover everyday practicality and Honda reliability with this well-cared-for <strong data-start=108 data-end=131>2017 Honda Civic EX</strong>. This popular compact sedan delivers a fun, responsive driving experience paired with excellent fuel efficiency—perfect for commuting, road trips, and everything in between. The Civic EX comes equipped with a 7-inch Display Audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a power moonroof, smart entry with push-button start, Honda LaneWatch, and a multi-angle rearview camera. With its spacious interior, modern tech, and sleek exterior styling, the 2017 Civic EX offers outstanding value and comfort for drivers who want style and substance in one complete package.</p><p data-start=703 data-end=771>Need Financing? Apply with us and get financing up to 84 months OAC.</p><p data-start=773 data-end=839>Book in a road test today!<br data-start=799 data-end=802 />(613) 680-4171<br data-start=816 data-end=819 /><a class=decorated-link href=https://go2auto.com/ target=_new rel=noopener data-start=819 data-end=839>https://go2auto.com/</a></p><p data-start=841 data-end=881>1037 Belfast Road<br data-start=858 data-end=861 />Ottawa, ON<br data-start=871 data-end=874 />K1B 3S2</p><p> </p><p data-start=883 data-end=930 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>📍 Visit us today and take it for a test drive!</p>

2017 Honda Civic

130,050 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
13178438

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,050KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F86HH011510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

