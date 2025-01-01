Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Honda Civic Touring REBUILT TITLE for sale in Ottawa, ON

2017 Honda Civic

122,158 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Civic

Touring REBUILT TITLE

Watch This Vehicle
13192082

2017 Honda Civic

Touring REBUILT TITLE

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1763562105
  2. 1763562105
  3. 1763562105
  4. 1763562105
  5. 1763562105
  6. 1763562105
  7. 1763562105
  8. 1763562105
  9. 1763562105
  10. 1763562105
  11. 1763562105
  12. 1763562105
  13. 1763562105
  14. 1763562105
  15. 1763562105
  16. 1763562105
  17. 1763562105
  18. 1763562105
  19. 1763562105
  20. 1763562105
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,158KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC1F99HH100166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 125
  • Mileage 122,158 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2020 Honda Civic EX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Honda Civic EX 197,665 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i 153,330 KM $18,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Fit EX-L for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Honda Fit EX-L 169,370 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2017 Honda Civic