Low Mileage, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key, Heated Seats, Bluetooth!



Exceptional efficiency and peppy performance make the 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback as fun to drive as it is to look at. This 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Manotick.



The 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback offers everything drivers need in a compact car, including plenty of cargo space and comfort amenities for even long drives. Fun performance and modern style and technology ensure a pleasurable trip no matter the destination. This ultra cool hatchback focuses on convenience and efficiency without forcing drivers to compromise on any of the details. This low mileage hatchback has just 24154 kms. It's nice in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Our Civic Hatchback's trim level is Sport. Enjoy the sporty feel of the 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport. This cool hatchback showcases fun styling with the addition of front fog lights, larger aluminum wheels, aluminum pedals and a power moonroof. Other features on the model include heated seats, remote keyless entry with a proximity key, Bluetooth streaming audio, dual-zone automatic climate control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry.





If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!



