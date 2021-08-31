+ taxes & licensing
819-319-8444
1520 Michael Street, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S1
819-319-8444
+ taxes & licensing
Nous avons le parfait véhicule pour vous avec cette Honda Civic LX 2017! Ce véhicule est livré avec plusieurs options, telles que
L’air climatisé
La caméra de recul
Le régulateur de vitesse
Les Sièges chauffants
Antipatinage
Le volant inclinable
Bluetooth et plus encore.
Avec la Honda Civic vient des commandes intuitives ainsi qu’une maniabilité sécuritaire. Vous obtenez également une très bonne économie de carburant! Venez nous voir pour plus de détails. Nous voulons racheter votre véhicule! Financement disponible sur place. Vous avez besoin de petits paiements? Appelez-nous au (819) 568-6000. Nous sommes ouverts 6 jours sur 7!
We have the perfect vehicle for you with this Honda Civic LX 2017! This vehicle comes with several options, such as
Air Conditioning
Rear view Camera
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Traction Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bluetoothv and more.
With the Honda Civic come intuitive controls as well as a secure handling. You also get a very good fuel economy! For more details come see us! Ontario safety and Etest available. We want your trade and will pay top dollar! Financing available on site! Do you need low payments? Call us at (819) 568-6000. We are open 6 days a week, Mon to Sat!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1520 Michael Street, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S1