2017 Honda Civic

60,020 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Credit Car Canada

819-319-8444

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

LX Sedan 6MT

2017 Honda Civic

LX Sedan 6MT

Location

Credit Car Canada

1520 Michael Street, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S1

819-319-8444

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

60,020KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7665169
  • Stock #: E2413
  • VIN: 2HGFC2E58HH013458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # E2413
  • Mileage 60,020 KM

Vehicle Description

Nous avons le parfait véhicule pour vous avec cette Honda Civic LX 2017! Ce véhicule est livré avec plusieurs options, telles que

L’air climatisé

La caméra de recul

Le régulateur de vitesse

Les Sièges chauffants

Antipatinage

Le volant inclinable

Bluetooth et plus encore.

Avec la Honda Civic vient des commandes intuitives ainsi qu’une maniabilité sécuritaire. Vous obtenez également une très bonne économie de carburant! Venez nous voir pour plus de détails. Nous voulons racheter votre véhicule! Financement disponible sur place. Vous avez besoin de petits paiements? Appelez-nous au (819) 568-6000. Nous sommes ouverts 6 jours sur 7!
 

We have the perfect vehicle for you with this Honda Civic LX 2017! This vehicle comes with several options, such as

Air Conditioning

Rear view Camera

Cruise Control

Heated Seats

Traction Control

Tilt Steering Wheel

Bluetoothv and more.
With the Honda Civic come intuitive controls as well as a secure handling. You also get a very good fuel economy! For more details come see us! Ontario safety and Etest available. We want your trade and will pay top dollar! Financing available on site! Do you need low payments? Call us at (819) 568-6000. We are open 6 days a week, Mon to Sat! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Temporary spare tire
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

