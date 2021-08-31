$14,995 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 0 2 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7665169

7665169 Stock #: E2413

E2413 VIN: 2HGFC2E58HH013458

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Noir

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # E2413

Mileage 60,020 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Mechanical Temporary spare tire Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.