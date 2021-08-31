Menu
2017 Honda Civic

80,186 KM

Details Description Features

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

COUPE 2DR MAN EX-T

2017 Honda Civic

COUPE 2DR MAN EX-T

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

80,186KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7743558
  Stock #: 01129A
  VIN: 2HGFC3A37HH452077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 01129A
  • Mileage 80,186 KM

Vehicle Description

- Certified
- Sunroof
- Bluetooth
- Heated Seats
- Backup Camera|
- Power Windows
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Air Conditioning
- Carfax Available
- Extended Warranty Available
-



Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 1.5L
L/100Km City: 7.7
L/100Km Hwy: 5.7

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Manual
FWD

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

