2017 Honda Civic

60,909 KM

Details

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr CVT EX

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr CVT EX

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

60,909 KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7792452
  Stock #: 01166
  VIN: 2HGFC2F89HH037793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01166
  • Mileage 60,909 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Camera
Sun Roof
Push Start
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

