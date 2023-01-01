$22,898+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
2017 Honda Civic
Sedan LX - A/C - Bluetooth - $196 B/W
62,359KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9805768
- Stock #: P1337
- VIN: 2HGFC2F59HH014035
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1337
- Mileage 62,359 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $23814 - Our Live Market Price is just $22898!
If you thought the Civic looked good outside, wait until you get inside. This 2017 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The stunning exterior and impressive performance of the 2017 Civic are clear examples of its exciting evolution. Its progressive look is perfectly complemented by a sophisticated interior designed with your comfort and safety in mind. With an aggressive stance and sporty, sleek lines, the Civic Sedan looks great from every angle. If you're looking for greatness, we've got a seat for you. This low mileage sedan has just 62,359 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is LX. Moving up to the LX model of the base DX is a great choice as you'll receive 16 inch wheels, an upgraded 7 inch colour display screen with integrated rear view camera and a premium audio system, bluetooth streaming audio and heated front seats. You'll also receive air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, VSA electronic stability control and a 60/40 split rear seat plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: A/c, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $195.41 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
