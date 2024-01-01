Menu
Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Steerting Wheel!

With the Honda CR-V, you get the versatility of an SUV while getting great fuel economy and a comfortable ride. This 2017 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

A focus on practical design, the 2017 Honda CR-V offers a family-friendly space with plenty of room and a thoughtful design. Ample storage and comfort features ensure this is a place to relax no matter the destination. A classy SUV, this model is economical while still offering plenty of fun. This SUV has 90,500 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CR-Vs trim level is Touring. Touring is the top trim of the CR-V and it shows in every detail. Its many features include a 7 inch display audio system with satellite navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, nine speaker premium audio, a hands free power tailgate, a panoramic moonroof, automatic LED headlights, rain sensing windshield wipers, heated leather seats, a memory drivers seat, leather wrapped steering wheel, LaneWatch blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, remote start, and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Steerting Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.

2017 Honda CR-V

90,500 KM

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Used
90,500KM
VIN 2HKRW2H93HH134892

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-9823A
  • Mileage 90,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Steerting Wheel!

With the Honda CR-V, you get the versatility of an SUV while getting great fuel economy and a comfortable ride. This 2017 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

A focus on practical design, the 2017 Honda CR-V offers a family-friendly space with plenty of room and a thoughtful design. Ample storage and comfort features ensure this is a place to relax no matter the destination. A classy SUV, this model is economical while still offering plenty of fun. This SUV has 90,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CR-V's trim level is Touring. Touring is the top trim of the CR-V and it shows in every detail. It's many features include a 7 inch display audio system with satellite navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, nine speaker premium audio, a hands free power tailgate, a panoramic moonroof, automatic LED headlights, rain sensing windshield wipers, heated leather seats, a memory driver's seat, leather wrapped steering wheel, LaneWatch blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, remote start, and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Steerting Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Tailgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package
Heated Steerting Wheel
Adaptive Cruise Co

