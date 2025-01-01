$18,777+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
EX
2017 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
$18,777
+ taxes & licensing
Used
152,441KM
VIN 2HKRW2H52HH129440
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,441 KM
Vehicle Description
--EX--SUNROOF--ALLOY WHEELS--POWER SEATS--BLIND SPOT CAMERA--
Just in on dealer trade is this beautiful Honda CR-V.
well equipped EX model , an extremely fuel efficient 1.5l turbocharged engine and AWD to dominate the winter months !
No accidents , no stories ... just a really clean Honda CR-V .
book in a road test today !
need financing ? apply with us and financing up to 78 months OAC !
damaged credit ?
WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED !!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
$18,777
+ taxes & licensing
GO2 Auto
613-680-4171
2017 Honda CR-V