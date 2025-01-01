Menu
--EX--SUNROOF--ALLOY WHEELS--POWER SEATS--BLIND SPOT CAMERA--

Just in on dealer trade is this beautiful Honda CR-V.

well equipped EX model , an extremely fuel efficient 1.5l turbocharged engine and AWD to dominate the winter months !

No accidents , no stories ... just a really clean Honda CR-V .

book in a road test today !

need financing ? apply with us and financing up to 78 months OAC !

damaged credit ?

WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED !!!

2017 Honda CR-V

152,441 KM

$18,777

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V

EX

12406863

2017 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

$18,777

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,441KM
VIN 2HKRW2H52HH129440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,441 KM

Vehicle Description

--EX--SUNROOF--ALLOY WHEELS--POWER SEATS--BLIND SPOT CAMERA--
Just in on dealer trade is this beautiful Honda CR-V.
well equipped EX model , an extremely fuel efficient 1.5l turbocharged engine and AWD to dominate the winter months !
No accidents , no stories ... just a really clean Honda CR-V .
book in a road test today !
need financing ? apply with us and financing up to 78 months OAC !
damaged credit ?
WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED !!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171

$18,777

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2017 Honda CR-V