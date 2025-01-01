$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
TOURING AWD| HTD LEATHER| PANO ROOF| CARPLAY| NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,501 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE TOURING ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated front & rear seats, heated steering, 7-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, rain-sensing wipers, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
