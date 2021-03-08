Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

91,311 KM

$24,768

+ tax & licensing
$24,768

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Navigation

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Navigation

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$24,768

+ taxes & licensing

91,311KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6667673
  • Stock #: 210199
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H9XHH110072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210199
  • Mileage 91,311 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED Touring AWD w/black leather interior, navigation, driver memory system, panoramic sunroof, remote starter, Blind Spot Detection System, Forward Collison Alert, Lane keep/departure alert, power liftgate, front and 2nd row heated seats, rear view camera, heated leather wrapped steering, 18'' alloy wheels, tinted glass, automatic LED headlamps/fog lights, cruise control, dual climate control, full power group incl power seat, AM/FM/CD/ Sirius XM with USB/aux input, Bluetooth, econ mode, cargo cover, roof rails, traction control and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release and factory remote start. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of SUVs and we will work harder than any other Dealership to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, TOURING

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Tonneau Cover
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

