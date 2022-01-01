Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

103,906 KM

Details Description

$28,426

+ tax & licensing
Touring | AWD | NEW ARRIVAL | NAVIGATION

103,906KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8133355
  • Stock #: 220056
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H92HH123494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,906 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED TOURING AWD with black leather interior, navigation, panoramic sunroof, heated front and rear seats, forward collision warning, blind spot detect, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, 18'' alloy wheels, heated steering, power liftgate, remote starter, rear camera, full power group including power seats, memory seating system, universal garage door opener, roof rails, dual climate control, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

