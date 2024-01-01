Menu
2017 Honda HR-V LX AWD has lots to offer in reliability and dependability. It comes equipped with lots of features such as Bluetooth, cruise control, front heated seats, and so much more! Visit or call us today for a test drive.

2017 Honda HR-V

78,133 KM

$21,587

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda HR-V

4WD 4dr CVT LX

2017 Honda HR-V

4WD 4dr CVT LX

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

613-706-9812

$21,587

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,133KM
VIN 3CZRU6H37HM100659

  • Exterior Colour DEEP OCEAN PEAR
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H2783B
  • Mileage 78,133 KM

2017 Honda HR-V LX AWD has lots to offer in reliability and dependability. It comes equipped with lots of features such as Bluetooth, cruise control, front heated seats, and so much more! Visit or call us today for a test drive.

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Automatic temperature control

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Engine Displacement: 1.8 L
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7')
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Fuel economy highway: 7.5L/100 km
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Speakers: 4
Fuel economy city: 8.9L/100 km
Compression ratio: 10.60 to 1
GVWR: 1,890kg (4,167lbs)
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Front headroom: 1,003mm (39.5)
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Internet access capable: HondaLink
CD-MP3 decoder
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Drive type: all-wheel
Rear headroom: 973mm (38.3)
Front legroom: 1,047mm (41.2)
Front hiproom: 1,349mm (53.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,384mm (54.5)
Ground clearance (max): 170mm (6.7)
Front tires: 215/55VR17.0
Rear tires: 215/55VR17.0
Passenger volume: 2,835L (100.1 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy combined: 8.2L/100 km
Interior cargo volume: 657 L (23 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 1,389kg (3,062lbs)
Rear hiproom: 1,204mm (47.4)
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 87.3mm (3.19 x 3.44)
Wheelbase: 2,610mm (102.8)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,631 L (58 cu.ft.)
Smart device integration: HondaLink
Rear legroom: 998mm (39.3)
Horsepower: 141hp @ 6,500RPM
Torque: 127 lb.-ft. @ 4,300RPM
Exterior length: 4,294mm (169.1)
Exterior body width: 1,772mm (69.8)
Exterior height: 1,605mm (63.2)
Front shoulder room: 1,443mm (56.8)
Engine horsepower: 141hp @ 6,500RPM
Engine torque: 127 lb.-ft. @ 4,300RPM
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Engine litres: 1.8L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Bank Street Hyundai

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

613-706-9812

$21,587

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Hyundai

613-706-9812

2017 Honda HR-V