2017 Honda Odyssey
EXL/NAV/HTDSTS/REVCAM/BLUETOOTH
Location
1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
108,373KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8797592
- VIN: 5FNRL5H65HB504027
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 108,373 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.
1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3