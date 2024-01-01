Menu
For sale: 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L with 167,981 km, loaded with premium features! This well-maintained SUV comes with luxurious leather seats, built-in navigation, blindspot monitoring, and park assist for added safety and convenience. Perfect for families or adventurers seeking comfort and reliability. Financing options are available, making it easier than ever to drive home in this versatile and dependable vehicle. Dont miss out—contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L for yourself!

Finance Disclaimer: Finance pricing on this website is for website display purpose only. Please contact our office to confirm final pricing. Although the intention is to capture current prices as of the date of publication, pricing is subject to change without notice, and may not be accurate or completely current. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Information provided at this site does not constitute a guarantee of available prices or financing rate. See dealer for actual prices, payment, and complete details.

We invite you to see this vehicle at Presleys Auto Showcase on Carling Avenue just west of Island Park Drive. Call us today to book a test drive.TAXES AND LICENSE FEES ARE EXTRA.Ask us about our NO CHARGE limited Powertrain Warranty. This is for a limited time only. **Some conditions do apply.This vehicle will come with an Ontario Safety or Quebec Inspection.If you are looking to finance a car, Presleys Auto Showcase is your Ottawa, Ontario source for speedy online credit approval at the best car financing rates possible. Presleys Auto Showcase can pre-approve your car loan, even if your good credit rating has been compromised because of bad credit, low credit score, bankruptcy, repossession, collections or late payments. We also specialize in fast car loans for those who are retired, self employed, divorced, new immigrants or students. Let the knowledgeable and helpful auto loan specialists at Presley's Auto Showcase give you the personal touch.

167,981 KM

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
167,981KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H77HB500319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 167,981 KM

Vehicle Description

"For sale: 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L with 167,981 km, loaded with premium features! This well-maintained SUV comes with luxurious leather seats, built-in navigation, blindspot monitoring, and park assist for added safety and convenience. Perfect for families or adventurers seeking comfort and reliability. Financing options are available, making it easier than ever to drive home in this versatile and dependable vehicle. Don't miss out—contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L for yourself!"

Finance Disclaimer: Finance pricing on this website is for website display purpose only. Please contact our office to confirm final pricing. Although the intention is to capture current prices as of the date of publication, pricing is subject to change without notice, and may not be accurate or completely current. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Information provided at this site does not constitute a guarantee of available prices or financing rate. See dealer for actual prices, payment, and complete details.

We invite you to see this vehicle at Presley's Auto Showcase on Carling Avenue just west of Island Park Drive. Call us today to book a test drive.TAXES AND LICENSE FEES ARE EXTRA.Ask us about our NO CHARGE limited Powertrain Warranty. This is for a limited time only. **Some conditions do apply.This vehicle will come with an Ontario Safety or Quebec Inspection.If you are looking to finance a car, Presley's Auto Showcase is your Ottawa, Ontario source for speedy online credit approval at the best car financing rates possible. Presley's Auto Showcase can pre-approve your car loan, even if your good credit rating has been compromised because of bad credit, low credit score, bankruptcy, repossession, collections or late payments. We also specialize in fast car loans for those who are retired, self employed, divorced, new immigrants or students. Let the knowledgeable and helpful auto loan specialists at Presley's Auto Showcase give you the personal touch.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

