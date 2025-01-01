Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Honda Pilot Touring for sale in Ottawa, ON

2017 Honda Pilot

206,703 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Pilot

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
13178423

2017 Honda Pilot

Touring

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1763139675
  2. 1763139675
  3. 1763139675
  4. 1763139675
  5. 1763139675
  6. 1763139675
  7. 1763139675
  8. 1763139675
  9. 1763139675
  10. 1763139675
  11. 1763139675
  12. 1763139675
  13. 1763139675
  14. 1763139675
  15. 1763139675
  16. 1763139675
  17. 1763139675
  18. 1763139675
  19. 1763139675
  20. 1763139675
  21. 1763139675
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
206,703KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H99HB501117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 133
  • Mileage 206,703 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2020 Toyota Highlander LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Toyota Highlander LE 146,723 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic Sport REBUILT TITLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Honda Civic Sport REBUILT TITLE 124,061 KM $15,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda CR-V Touring for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Honda CR-V Touring 195,008 KM $12,495 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2017 Honda Pilot