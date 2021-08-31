Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Ridgeline

72,558 KM

Details Description Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Ridgeline

2017 Honda Ridgeline

4WD Crew Cab Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Ridgeline

4WD Crew Cab Touring

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 8001072
  2. 8001072
  3. 8001072
  4. 8001072
  5. 8001072
  6. 8001072
  7. 8001072
  8. 8001072
  9. 8001072
  10. 8001072
  11. 8001072
  12. 8001072
  13. 8001072
  14. 8001072
  15. 8001072
  16. 8001072
  17. 8001072
  18. 8001072
  19. 8001072
  20. 8001072
  21. 8001072
  22. 8001072
Contact Seller

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

72,558KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8001072
  • Stock #: 01318
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F76HB503460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,558 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Navigation
All Wheel Drive
Rear Camera
Parking Sensors
Sun Roof
Push Start
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2015 Jeep Patriot 4W...
 87,709 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry LE...
 41,136 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Accord Se...
 99,126 KM
$21,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory